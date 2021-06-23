Colleen Green to release new album

by John Gentile
Colleen Green has announced her first new studio album since 2015. (she has released a few EPS and a Blink-182 covers tape since then). The new album is called Cool and it's out September 10 via Hardly Art. She worked with producer Gordon Raphael on the record. You can see the first video, "I wanna be a dog" and the tracklist below.
Cool Tracklist
Someone Else
I Wanna Be a Dog
Posi Vibes
Highway
Natural Chorus
You Don't Exist
It's Nice to Be Nice
How Much Should You Love a Husband?
I Believe in Love
Pressure to Cum