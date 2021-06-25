UK based Loud Women Fest have announced the full lineup for their 2021 festival. Hagar the Womb, ARXX, Bugeye, and IDestroy are among the bands playing the festival. The lineup also includes a secret band that has not yet been announced. The festival will take place at 229 London on September 10, 2021. Check out the full lineup below.
Loud Women Fest 2021 Lineup
ARXX
Bang Bang Romeo
Breakup Haircut
Bugeye
The Empty Page
GENN
Hagar the Womb
Honey Joy
IDestroy
I, Doris
Jelly Cleaver
LibraLibra
Lilith Ai
MIRI
Murder Club
Piney Gir
Sister Ghost
T-Bitch
Vulpynes