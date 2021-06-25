Loud Women Fest announces lineup

by Festivals & Events

UK based Loud Women Fest have announced the full lineup for their 2021 festival. Hagar the Womb, ARXX, Bugeye, and IDestroy are among the bands playing the festival. The lineup also includes a secret band that has not yet been announced. The festival will take place at 229 London on September 10, 2021. Check out the full lineup below.

Loud Women Fest 2021 Lineup

ARXX

Bang Bang Romeo

Breakup Haircut

Bugeye

The Empty Page

GENN

Hagar the Womb

Honey Joy

IDestroy

I, Doris

Jelly Cleaver

LibraLibra

Lilith Ai

MIRI

Murder Club

Piney Gir

Sister Ghost

T-Bitch

Vulpynes