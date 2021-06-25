Episode #547 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode Hallie, Em, and John talk about Metallica's upcoming tribute album, The Interrupters' film, new Chubby and The Gang, Vial's new video, and Colleen Green's upcoming album. Creole House Dance fiddling and Teenage Bottlerocket are also discussed. Check out the episode below!
