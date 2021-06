4 hours ago by Em Moore

Turnstile have surprise-released a new EP called TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION. The EP features four songs, "HOLIDAY", "NO SURPRISE", "MYSTERY", and "T.L.C (TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION)" and is available digitally via Roadrunner Records. The band have also released a short film of the same name that features all four songs from the EP. It was directed by vocalist Brendan Yates. Turnstile released Time & Space in 2018. Check out the short film below.