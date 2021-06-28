With Honor (Connecticut)

With Honor announced their first shows in over 8 years. The band will be getting back together to play Space Ballroom in Hamden, CT on October 7th and 8th, 2021. The October 7th date is now on sale. October 8th is now sold out and will feature Shai Hulud, One Step Closer and Lift.
