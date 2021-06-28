State Champs announce fall tour

State Champs will be touring this fall with labelmates Four Year Strong, Real Friends, Just Friends and Bearings. The tour have been dubbed the 'Pure Noise Records Tour 2021' and is on sale now. See below for the dates.

DateLocationVenue
9/14/21Nashville, TNBrooklyn Bowl
9/17/21Pittsburgh, PAFour Chord Festival
9/18/21Chicago, ILRiot Fest
9/19/21Detroit, MIThe Fillmore Detroit
9/21/21Atlanta, GAThe Masquerade
9/22/21Charlotte, NCThe Fillmore Charlotte
9/24/21Lake Buena Vista, FLHouse of Blues
9/25/21Ft Lauderdale, FLRevolution
9/28/21San Antonio, TXThe Aztec Theater
9/29/21Dallas, TXHouse of Blues
10/2/21Santa Ana, CAThe Observatory
10/5/21San Diego, CASOMA
10/6/21Los Angeles, CABelasco
10/8/21Berkeley, CAThe UC Theatre
10/9/21Salt Lake City, UTThe Depot
10/10/21Denver, COSummit
10/12/21Indianapolis, INEgyptian Room @ Old National Centre
10/13/21Cleveland, OHHouse of Blues
10/15/21Silver Spring, MDThe Fillmore Silver Spring
10/16/21Philadelphia, PAThe Fillmore Philadelphia
10/17/21Boston, MABig Night Live
10/20/21Brooklyn, NYWarsaw
10/21/21New York, NYIrving Plaza *SOLD OUT*
10/22/21New York, NYIrving Plaza