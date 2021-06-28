State Champs will be touring this fall with labelmates Four Year Strong, Real Friends, Just Friends and Bearings. The tour have been dubbed the 'Pure Noise Records Tour 2021' and is on sale now. See below for the dates.
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|9/14/21
|Nashville, TN
|Brooklyn Bowl
|9/17/21
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Four Chord Festival
|9/18/21
|Chicago, IL
|Riot Fest
|9/19/21
|Detroit, MI
|The Fillmore Detroit
|9/21/21
|Atlanta, GA
|The Masquerade
|9/22/21
|Charlotte, NC
|The Fillmore Charlotte
|9/24/21
|Lake Buena Vista, FL
|House of Blues
|9/25/21
|Ft Lauderdale, FL
|Revolution
|9/28/21
|San Antonio, TX
|The Aztec Theater
|9/29/21
|Dallas, TX
|House of Blues
|10/2/21
|Santa Ana, CA
|The Observatory
|10/5/21
|San Diego, CA
|SOMA
|10/6/21
|Los Angeles, CA
|Belasco
|10/8/21
|Berkeley, CA
|The UC Theatre
|10/9/21
|Salt Lake City, UT
|The Depot
|10/10/21
|Denver, CO
|Summit
|10/12/21
|Indianapolis, IN
|Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre
|10/13/21
|Cleveland, OH
|House of Blues
|10/15/21
|Silver Spring, MD
|The Fillmore Silver Spring
|10/16/21
|Philadelphia, PA
|The Fillmore Philadelphia
|10/17/21
|Boston, MA
|Big Night Live
|10/20/21
|Brooklyn, NY
|Warsaw
|10/21/21
|New York, NY
|Irving Plaza *SOLD OUT*
|10/22/21
|New York, NY
|Irving Plaza