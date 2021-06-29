Amazon announces vinyl subscription service

Not content with obliterating mom and pop shops across North America (including thousands of record stores), Amazon has whetted its fangs to suck the last few drops of blood out of the small business record industry. Amazon has launched a vinyl of the Month club where, for a mere, $25 a month, plus shipping, you can get a "surprise" classic rock record mailed to you door, which you could have just as easily purchased at your local record shop for $19. So far, subscribers have received Pink Floyd's The Wall and The Clash's London Calling, two albums which each detail how the machinations of mega-big business can mutilate artists and their art in the name of profit- that being the core theme of The Wall, of course. The record for each month is selected by Amazon "curators" and will be pulled from the '60s and '70s cannon. Punknews reached out to Jeff Bezos' representatives for comment, but was told that Bezos was unable to respond as he usually doesn't get out of his coffin until the sun goes down, unless he hears the cry of a wounded animal, ripe for the feasting.