The Lewd to release rarities collection

First wave Seattle punkers The Lewd will release a rarities collection in Late July on the Puke N Vomit label. It's called Demo-nstrations and includes a 1979 Demo, unreleased songs from the American Wino LP sessions and 1980 studio tracks from a session for Subterranean records. You can see the track list below. The band also issued a short statement: "So it seems The Lewd are about to have another lp out next month from our friends at Puke n Vomit Records! All the tracks are band demos from the earliest Seattle days up to and including the first demo recorded after moving to SF. Note to all, in spite of the cover photo Olga de Volga is NOT on any of these tracks!"