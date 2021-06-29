The Lewd to release rarities collection

First wave Seattle punkers The Lewd will release a rarities collection in Late July on the Puke N Vomit label. It's called Demo-nstrations and includes a 1979 Demo, unreleased songs from the American Wino LP sessions and 1980 studio tracks from a session for Subterranean records. You can see the track list below. The band also issued a short statement: "So it seems The Lewd are about to have another lp out next month from our friends at Puke n Vomit Records! All the tracks are band demos from the earliest Seattle days up to and including the first demo recorded after moving to SF. Note to all, in spite of the cover photo Olga de Volga is NOT on any of these tracks!"
Demo-nstrations
A1Lewd Conduct
A2We Are Now
A3Going Downtown
A4Roman Polanski
A5Catastrophe
A6Abomination
A7Scum Of The Earth
B1Secret Agent Man
B2Trash Can Baby
B3Gun Fun
B4Roman Polanski
B5Day Of Decision
B6Climate Of Fear
B7(Go To Hell In) Hollywood