Wanda Jackson to release album produced by Joan Jett and Kenny Laguna

by John Gentile
Rockabilly icon Wanda Jackson will release a new album produced by Joan Jett and Kenny Laguna. It's called Encore and it will be out August 20 via Big Machine/Blackheart. Joan Jett is also on three tracks. Other guest spots include Elle King, Angaleena Presley (Pistol Annies) and Candi Carpenter. You can hear the lead single below.
Encore “Big Baby”
“Two Shots” (featuring Elle King and Joan Jett)
“You Drive Me Wild”
“Good Girl Down” (featuring Angaleena Presley and Candi Carpenter)
“It Keeps Right on a Hurtin’”
“We Gotta Stop”
“Treat Me Like a Lady” (featuring Joan Jett)
“That What Love Is” (featuring Joan Jett)