Chrome have released the first single from their upcoming album Scaropy. "Scaropy" comes from the album of the same name, out August 13 via Cleopatra. You can hear it below.

The new album includes Chrome co-founder Helios Creed (co-founder Damon Edge passed away in the '90s), Hilary "Stench" Hanes who was Chrome's bass player for the band's classic '80s albums as well as modern Chome members Tommy L. Cyborg, Aleph Omega, and Lou Minatti XIII.