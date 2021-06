, Posted by 1 hour ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by John Gentile

Green Day will release a new 7-inch. It is a recording of their 1994 BBC session and it includes two tracks: "She" and "2,000 Light years away." The release is out via Bay Area coffee seller, Oakland Coffee. Right now, the release is only available to people who are part of the company's monthly coffee delivery service. Oakland Coffee collaborated with Green day previously when they released the "Father of All Dark Roasts" brew.