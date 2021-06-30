King Woman release “Psychic Wound” video

King Woman have released a music video for their song "Psychic Wound". The video was directed by Muted Windows. The song is off their upcoming album Celestial Blues due out July 30 via Relapse Records. The band will also be playing a handful of shows later this year. King Woman released Created in the Image of Suffering in 2017. Check out the video and tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jul 30Lodge RoomLos Angeles, CA (w/Spare Parts for Broken Hearts, Divine, DJ Kim G)
Jul 31Lodge RoomLos Angeles, CA (w/Aurat, Saturn, DJ set from Boy Harsher)
Oct 15Saint VitusBrooklyn, NY (w/Dreamcrusher)
Oct 16Saint VitusBrooklyn, NY (w/Confines, Octonomy)
Oct 29Starline Social ClubOakland, CA (w/Rituals of Mine, Mahawam)
Oct 30Starline Social ClubOakland, CA (w/Saturn, DJ Wax/Wane)
Oct 31Starline Social ClubOakland, CA (Halloween Covers Night w/Spiritual Cramp, Fearing)