King Woman release “Psychic Wound” video

by Em Moore
King Woman have released a music video for their song "Psychic Wound". The video was directed by Muted Windows. The song is off their upcoming album Celestial Blues due out July 30 via Relapse Records. The band will also be playing a handful of shows later this year. King Woman released Created in the Image of Suffering in 2017. Check out the video and tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jul 30
|Lodge Room
|Los Angeles, CA (w/Spare Parts for Broken Hearts, Divine, DJ Kim G)
|Jul 31
|Lodge Room
|Los Angeles, CA (w/Aurat, Saturn, DJ set from Boy Harsher)
|Oct 15
|Saint Vitus
|Brooklyn, NY (w/Dreamcrusher)
|Oct 16
|Saint Vitus
|Brooklyn, NY (w/Confines, Octonomy)
|Oct 29
|Starline Social Club
|Oakland, CA (w/Rituals of Mine, Mahawam)
|Oct 30
|Starline Social Club
|Oakland, CA (w/Saturn, DJ Wax/Wane)
|Oct 31
|Starline Social Club
|Oakland, CA (Halloween Covers Night w/Spiritual Cramp, Fearing)