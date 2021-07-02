Outbreak Fest announces 2022 lineup

by Festivals & Events

UK based Outbreak Fest has announced their lineup for 2022. Turnstile, Knocked Loose,Basement, Citizen, Year of The Knife, Chubby and The Gang, and Fiddlehead are among the bands playing. The festival will take place at the Bowlers Exhibition Centre in Manchester, UK on June 24-26, 2022. Check out the lineup so far below.

Outbreak Fest 2022 Lineup

Turnstile

Knocked Loose

Basement (Colourmeinkindness and I Wish I Could Stay Here 10th anniversary set)

Citizen

Youth of Today

Terror

Vein.Fm

Madball

Modern Life is War

Higher Power

Loathe

Venom Prison

Incendiary

Nothing

Fiddlehead

Superheaven

Chubby and The Gang

Show Me The Body

Narrow Head

Drain

Static Dress

Year of The Knife

Renounced

Big Cheese

One Step Closer

Young Guv

DARE

High-Vis