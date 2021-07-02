UK based Outbreak Fest has announced their lineup for 2022. Turnstile, Knocked Loose,Basement, Citizen, Year of The Knife, Chubby and The Gang, and Fiddlehead are among the bands playing. The festival will take place at the Bowlers Exhibition Centre in Manchester, UK on June 24-26, 2022. Check out the lineup so far below.
Outbreak Fest 2022 Lineup
Turnstile
Knocked Loose
Basement (Colourmeinkindness and I Wish I Could Stay Here 10th anniversary set)
Citizen
Youth of Today
Terror
Vein.Fm
Madball
Modern Life is War
Higher Power
Loathe
Venom Prison
Incendiary
Nothing
Fiddlehead
Superheaven
Chubby and The Gang
Show Me The Body
Narrow Head
Drain
Static Dress
Year of The Knife
Renounced
Big Cheese
One Step Closer
Young Guv
DARE
High-Vis