, Posted by 6 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

According to a recent Instagram post, The Last Gang are in the studio. The post accompanies a photo of their drummer and reads,

"Are you ready to kick out the jams?? @bestfriend_robert looks ready #TheLastGang #fatwreck #fatwreckchords"

The Last Gang will be touring with Bad Cop/Bad Cop this summer and with Teenage Bottlerocket this fall. The band last released Keep Them Counting in 2018. See the post in full below.