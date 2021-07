Anonymous Source, Posted by 3 hours ago Via anAnonymous Source, Posted by John Gentile

Danny Boyle is currently in the middle of principal photography of a six-part Sex Pistols biopic. The series us based off Steve Jones biography, but also has been denounced by John Lydon. however, recently, a Covid outbreak halted filming. It's thought that indoor scenes featuring a mosh pit with hundreds of people packed together may triggered the wide outbreak, which has affected cast and crew. Filming is expected to resume in a few weeks.