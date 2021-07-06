Enter Shikari have announced tour dates for this year and 2022. They will be touring Europe and the UK with Dinosaur Pile-Up and Nova Twins this fall and winter and touring America and Canada in spring 2022 with Wargasm. The band have also announced that they will be releasing a film directed by Tom Pullen called Live At Vada which will be out July 16. Enter Shikari released Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible in 2020. Check out the trailer and tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Nov 24, 2021
|Great Hall
|Exeter, UK
|Nov 25, 2021
|Raodmender
|Northampton, UK
|Nov 26, 2021
|Chalk
|Brighton, UK
|Nov 27, 2021
|De La Warr Pavillion
|Bexhill, UK
|Dec 04, 2021
|Alexandra Palace
|London, UK (w/Dinosaur Pile-Up, Nova Twins)
|Dec 05, 2021
|O2 Victoria Warehouse
|Manchester, UK (w/Dinosaur Pile-Up, Nova Twins)
|Dec 07, 2021
|Engine Shed
|Lincoln, UK (w/Dinosaur Pile-Up, Nova Twins)
|Dec 08, 2021
|Asylum
|Hull, UK (w/Dinosaur Pile-Up, Nova Twins)
|Dec 09, 2021
|O2 Academy
|Bristol, UK (w/Dinosaur Pile-Up, Nova Twins)
|Dec 11, 2021
|Mountford Hall
|Liverpool, UK (w/Dinosaur Pile-Up, Nova Twins)
|Dec 12, 2021
|O2 Academy
|Leeds, UK
|Dec 13, 2021
|Usher Hall
|Edinburgh, UK (w/Dinosaur Pile-Up, Nova Twins)
|Dec 15, 2021
|O2 Academy
|Birmingham, UK (w/Dinosaur Pile-Up, Nova Twins)
|Dec 16, 2021
|Great Hall
|Cardiff, UK (w/Dinosaur Pile-Up, Nova Twins)
|Dec 17, 2021
|O2 Guildhall
|Southampton, UK (w/Dinosaur Pile-Up, Nova Twins)
|Dec 19, 2021
|Town Hall
|Middlesbrough, UK (w/Dinosaur Pile-Up, Nova Twins)
|Dec 20, 2021
|Rock City
|Nottingham, UK (w/Dinosaur Pile-Up, Nova Twins)
|Dec 21, 2021
|Rock City
|Nottingham, UK (w/Dinosaur Pile-Up, Nova Twins)
|Jan 28, 2022
|Markthalle
|Hamburg, DE
|Jan 29, 2022
|Skater's Palace
|Munster, DE
|Jan 31, 2022
|Melkweg
|Amsterdam, NL
|Feb 01, 2022
|Faust
|Hannover, DE
|Feb 03, 2022
|ColumbiaHalle
|Berlin, DE
|Feb 04, 2022
|Palladium
|Cologne, DE
|Feb 05, 2022
|Trix
|Antwerp, BE
|Feb 07, 2022
|X-tra Limmathaus
|Zrich, CH
|Feb 08, 2022
|LKA Longhorn
|Stuttgart, DE
|Feb 09, 2022
|TonHalle
|Munich, DE
|Feb 10, 2022
|Stadthalle
|Offenbach, DE
|Mar 25, 2022
|Hi-Fi
|Dallas, TX (w/Wargasm)
|Mar 26, 2022
|Mohawk
|Austin, TX (w/Wargasm)
|Mar 27, 2022
|White Oak Music Hall
|Houston, TX (w/Wargasm)
|Mar 29, 2022
|The Social
|Orlando, FL (w/Wargasm)
|Mar 30, 2022
|Terminal West
|Atlanta, GA (w/Wargasm)
|Apr 01, 2022
|Union Transfer
|Philadelphia, PA (w/Wargasm)
|Apr 02, 2022
|Warsaw
|Brooklyn, NY (w/Wargasm)
|Apr 03, 2022
|Brighton Music Hall
|Boston, MA (w/Wargasm)
|Apr 04, 2022
|Union Stage
|Washington, DC (w/Wargasm)
|Apr 06, 2022
|Opera House
|Toronto, ON (w/Wargasm)
|Apr 07, 2022
|The Magic Stick
|Detroit, MI (w/Wargasm)
|Apr 08, 2022
|Concord Music Hall
|Chicago, IL (w/Wargasm)
|Apr 09, 2022
|Backroom at Colectivo
|Milwaukee, WI (w/Wargasm)
|Apr 10, 2022
|Fine Line
|Minneapolis, MN (w/Wargasm)
|Apr 12, 2022
|Bluebird Theater
|Denver, CO (w/Wargasm)
|Apr 13, 2022
|Urban Lounge
|Salt Lake City, UT (w/Wargasm)
|Apr 15, 2022
|Rickshaw Theatre
|Vancouver, BC (w/Wargasm)
|Apr 16, 2022
|The Crocodile
|Seattle, WA (w/Wargasm)
|Apr 17, 2022
|Doug Fir Lounge
|Portland, OR (w/Wargasm)
|Apr 19, 2022
|Goldfield Roseville
|Sacramento, CA (w/Wargasm)
|Apr 20, 2022
|The Chapel
|San Francisco, CA (w/Wargasm)
|Apr 22, 2022
|The Regent Theater
|Los Angeles, CA (w/Wargasm)
|Apr 23, 2022
|The Glass House
|Pomona, CA (w/Wargasm)