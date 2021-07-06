Enter Shikari have announced tour dates for this year and 2022. They will be touring Europe and the UK with Dinosaur Pile-Up and Nova Twins this fall and winter and touring America and Canada in spring 2022 with Wargasm. The band have also announced that they will be releasing a film directed by Tom Pullen called Live At Vada which will be out July 16. Enter Shikari released Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible in 2020. Check out the trailer and tour dates below.