Enter Shikari announce tour dates, releasing film

Enter Shikari have announced tour dates for this year and 2022. They will be touring Europe and the UK with Dinosaur Pile-Up and Nova Twins this fall and winter and touring America and Canada in spring 2022 with Wargasm. The band have also announced that they will be releasing a film directed by Tom Pullen called Live At Vada which will be out July 16. Enter Shikari released Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible in 2020. Check out the trailer and tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Nov 24, 2021Great HallExeter, UK
Nov 25, 2021RaodmenderNorthampton, UK
Nov 26, 2021ChalkBrighton, UK
Nov 27, 2021De La Warr PavillionBexhill, UK
Dec 04, 2021Alexandra PalaceLondon, UK (w/Dinosaur Pile-Up, Nova Twins)
Dec 05, 2021O2 Victoria WarehouseManchester, UK (w/Dinosaur Pile-Up, Nova Twins)
Dec 07, 2021Engine ShedLincoln, UK (w/Dinosaur Pile-Up, Nova Twins)
Dec 08, 2021AsylumHull, UK (w/Dinosaur Pile-Up, Nova Twins)
Dec 09, 2021O2 AcademyBristol, UK (w/Dinosaur Pile-Up, Nova Twins)
Dec 11, 2021Mountford HallLiverpool, UK (w/Dinosaur Pile-Up, Nova Twins)
Dec 12, 2021O2 AcademyLeeds, UK
Dec 13, 2021Usher HallEdinburgh, UK (w/Dinosaur Pile-Up, Nova Twins)
Dec 15, 2021O2 AcademyBirmingham, UK (w/Dinosaur Pile-Up, Nova Twins)
Dec 16, 2021Great HallCardiff, UK (w/Dinosaur Pile-Up, Nova Twins)
Dec 17, 2021O2 GuildhallSouthampton, UK (w/Dinosaur Pile-Up, Nova Twins)
Dec 19, 2021Town HallMiddlesbrough, UK (w/Dinosaur Pile-Up, Nova Twins)
Dec 20, 2021Rock CityNottingham, UK (w/Dinosaur Pile-Up, Nova Twins)
Dec 21, 2021Rock CityNottingham, UK (w/Dinosaur Pile-Up, Nova Twins)
Jan 28, 2022MarkthalleHamburg, DE
Jan 29, 2022Skater's PalaceMunster, DE
Jan 31, 2022MelkwegAmsterdam, NL
Feb 01, 2022FaustHannover, DE
Feb 03, 2022ColumbiaHalleBerlin, DE
Feb 04, 2022PalladiumCologne, DE
Feb 05, 2022TrixAntwerp, BE
Feb 07, 2022X-tra LimmathausZrich, CH
Feb 08, 2022LKA LonghornStuttgart, DE
Feb 09, 2022TonHalleMunich, DE
Feb 10, 2022StadthalleOffenbach, DE
Mar 25, 2022Hi-FiDallas, TX (w/Wargasm)
Mar 26, 2022MohawkAustin, TX (w/Wargasm)
Mar 27, 2022White Oak Music HallHouston, TX (w/Wargasm)
Mar 29, 2022The SocialOrlando, FL (w/Wargasm)
Mar 30, 2022Terminal WestAtlanta, GA (w/Wargasm)
Apr 01, 2022Union TransferPhiladelphia, PA (w/Wargasm)
Apr 02, 2022WarsawBrooklyn, NY (w/Wargasm)
Apr 03, 2022Brighton Music HallBoston, MA (w/Wargasm)
Apr 04, 2022Union StageWashington, DC (w/Wargasm)
Apr 06, 2022Opera HouseToronto, ON (w/Wargasm)
Apr 07, 2022The Magic StickDetroit, MI (w/Wargasm)
Apr 08, 2022Concord Music HallChicago, IL (w/Wargasm)
Apr 09, 2022Backroom at ColectivoMilwaukee, WI (w/Wargasm)
Apr 10, 2022Fine LineMinneapolis, MN (w/Wargasm)
Apr 12, 2022Bluebird TheaterDenver, CO (w/Wargasm)
Apr 13, 2022Urban LoungeSalt Lake City, UT (w/Wargasm)
Apr 15, 2022Rickshaw TheatreVancouver, BC (w/Wargasm)
Apr 16, 2022The CrocodileSeattle, WA (w/Wargasm)
Apr 17, 2022Doug Fir LoungePortland, OR (w/Wargasm)
Apr 19, 2022Goldfield RosevilleSacramento, CA (w/Wargasm)
Apr 20, 2022The ChapelSan Francisco, CA (w/Wargasm)
Apr 22, 2022The Regent TheaterLos Angeles, CA (w/Wargasm)
Apr 23, 2022The Glass HousePomona, CA (w/Wargasm)