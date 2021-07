Anonymous Source, Posted by 20 hours ago Via anAnonymous Source, Posted by Em Moore

Dim Wizard, the long distance songwriting project of David Combs of Bad Moves, have released their first song. It is called "Whole Lotta Nothin'". Erica Freas, Patrick Jennings, Shane Woods, Amos Pitsch, and David Combs play on this track. The song was written by David Combs and produced by David Combs and Joe Reinhart. Each song released will feature different producers, vocalists, and instrumentalists. Check out the song below.