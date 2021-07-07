OFF! releases Metallica cover, reveals new lineup

Earlier this week, OFF! announced that they had a new lineup. Today, they debuted the new lineup along with their Metallica cover from the upcoming 53 track Metallica covers album. The new lineup keeps Keith Morris and Dmitiri Coats from the previous incarnation. The new rhythm section is Autry Fulbright II (…and you will know us by the trail of the dead) on bass and Justin Brown (Thundercat) on drums. (Steven Mcdonald and Mario Rubalcaba are no longer with the band).

The cover for "Holier than Thou" also includes appearances from Davud Yow and Angelo Moore or Fishbone. You can see that below.

Lastly, the band will be reissuing their back catalogue on Fat Possum while they work on their upcoming moivie and new LP.