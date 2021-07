, Posted by 15 hours ago Contributed by jasonic , Posted by John Gentile

The Queers have announced an upcoming covers album entitled “Reverberation” which will be released on Cleopatra Records. The Queers cover 13 songs from bands including The Troggs, The Beach Boys, The Monkeys, and Jan and Dean.

The record is expected out later this year, though no release date or tracklist has been announced yet.