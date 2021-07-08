Lurk announce album, release video

by Em Moore
Chicago based Lurk have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Around the Sun and will be out September 17 via Pure Noise Records. The band have also released a video for "Crack A Smile". The video was directed by Michael Herrick. Lurk released their EP Pressure Points in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Around The Sun Tracklist
1. Chromosome
2. Pressure Points
3. Crack A Smile
4. See-Thru
5. Bermuda
6. Sterilizer
7. Fear//Loathing
8. Top Secret
9. Strut
10. Around The Sun