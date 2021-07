We are so pleased to bring to you a Punknews exclusive premiere for Kingston based James Dean and The Village Green. This project is the solo project of J.D. Fetcho of Brooklyn's Answering Machine. The EP is called Wait/Some Kind Of Life and is a two song EP that will be out digitally tomorrow. The EP will coincide with a live stream session on Sunday July 11th at 9 pm. To listen to the tracks a day early, see below or you can click here to check out the live stream session.