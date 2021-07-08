A Great Big Pile of Leaves announce album, release new song

by Em Moore
A Great Big Pile of Leaves have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Pono and will be out August 13 via Topshelf Records. The band have also released a new song called "Beat Up Shoes". A Great Big Pile of Leaves released You’re Always On My Mind in 2013. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Pono Tracklist
1. Yesterday's Clothes
2. Hit Reset
3. Beat Up Shoes
4. Waiting for Your Love
5. Halloween
6. Kitchen Concert
7. Swimmer
8. Water Cycle
9. Writing Utensils
10. Simple Pleasures