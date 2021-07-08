Face to Face announce album, release song

by Em Moore
Face to Face have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called No Way Out But Through and will be out September 10 via Fat Wreck Chords. The band have also released the title track. Face to Face released Hold Fast (Acoustic Sessions) in 2018. Check out the song and tracklist below.
No Way Out But Through Tracklist
1. Black Eye Specialist
2. No Way out But Through
3. A Miss Is as Good as a Mile
4. Blanked Out
5. Anonymous
6. Ruination Here We Come
7. Long Way Down
8. Vertigo-go
9. You Were Wrong About Me
10. Spit Shine
11. This Is My Vanishing Act
12. Farewell Song