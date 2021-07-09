Bob Vylan/Witch Fever/Zand (UK)

by Tours

Bob Vylan has announced a UK tour for this summer. Witch Fever and Zand will be playing support. Tickets go on sale July 12. Bob Vylan released We Live Here in 2021. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jul 28, 2021The JoinersSouthampton, UK (w/Witch Fever)
Jul 29, 2021RedrumStafford, UK (w/Witch Fever)
Jul 30, 2021Yes BasementManchester, UK (w/Witch Fever)
Aug 03, 2021The MusicianLeicester, UK (w/Witch Fever)
Aug 04, 2021Bootleg SocialBlackpool, UK (w/Witch Fever, Zand)
Aug 05, 2021Fulford ArmsYork, UK (w/Witch Fever)
Aug 06, 2021Brudenell Social ClubLeeds, UK (w/Witch Fever)
Aug 07, 2021Frog & FiddleCheltenham, UK (w/Witch Fever)
Aug 09, 2021CavernExeter, UK (w/Witch Fever)
Aug 10, 2021The HornSt. Albans, UK (w/Witch Fever, Zand)
Aug 11, 2021Hope & RuinBrighton, UK (w/Witch Fever, Zand)
Aug 12, 2021100 ClubLondon, UK (w/Witch Fever, Zand)
Aug 17, 2021The BoileroomGuildford, UK (w/Witch Fever)
Aug 18, 2021ForumTunbridge Wells, UK (w/Witch Fever)