Bob Vylan has announced a UK tour for this summer. Witch Fever and Zand will be playing support. Tickets go on sale July 12. Bob Vylan released We Live Here in 2021. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jul 28, 2021
|The Joiners
|Southampton, UK (w/Witch Fever)
|Jul 29, 2021
|Redrum
|Stafford, UK (w/Witch Fever)
|Jul 30, 2021
|Yes Basement
|Manchester, UK (w/Witch Fever)
|Aug 03, 2021
|The Musician
|Leicester, UK (w/Witch Fever)
|Aug 04, 2021
|Bootleg Social
|Blackpool, UK (w/Witch Fever, Zand)
|Aug 05, 2021
|Fulford Arms
|York, UK (w/Witch Fever)
|Aug 06, 2021
|Brudenell Social Club
|Leeds, UK (w/Witch Fever)
|Aug 07, 2021
|Frog & Fiddle
|Cheltenham, UK (w/Witch Fever)
|Aug 09, 2021
|Cavern
|Exeter, UK (w/Witch Fever)
|Aug 10, 2021
|The Horn
|St. Albans, UK (w/Witch Fever, Zand)
|Aug 11, 2021
|Hope & Ruin
|Brighton, UK (w/Witch Fever, Zand)
|Aug 12, 2021
|100 Club
|London, UK (w/Witch Fever, Zand)
|Aug 17, 2021
|The Boileroom
|Guildford, UK (w/Witch Fever)
|Aug 18, 2021
|Forum
|Tunbridge Wells, UK (w/Witch Fever)