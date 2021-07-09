K-Man & The 45s release “Hero With A Death Ray” video

Montreal based ska punks K-Man & The 45s have released a music video for their song "Hero With A Death Ray". The video was directed by Marc-Andre Pichette and Caity Hall and features animation by Caity Hall. The song is off their 2019 album Stand With The Youth. The band will also be playing a handful of dates around Quebec and Ontario this August. Check out the video and dates below.

DateVenueCity
Aug 7La Pointe SecSaint-Maxime-du-Mont-Louis, QC
Aug 8La Source de la MartinièreQuebec City, QC
Aug 13Bovine Sex ClubToronto, ON
Aug 14Le MurdochSherbrooke, QC
Aug 28D’ArgenteuilSaint-André, QC