K-Man & The 45s release “Hero With A Death Ray” video

by Em Moore
Montreal based ska punks K-Man & The 45s have released a music video for their song "Hero With A Death Ray". The video was directed by Marc-Andre Pichette and Caity Hall and features animation by Caity Hall. The song is off their 2019 album Stand With The Youth. The band will also be playing a handful of dates around Quebec and Ontario this August. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Aug 7
|La Pointe Sec
|Saint-Maxime-du-Mont-Louis, QC
|Aug 8
|La Source de la Martinière
|Quebec City, QC
|Aug 13
|Bovine Sex Club
|Toronto, ON
|Aug 14
|Le Murdoch
|Sherbrooke, QC
|Aug 28
|D’Argenteuil
|Saint-André, QC