Circa Survive have announced rescheduled tour dates for their Blue Sky Noise 10th anniversary tour. The tour will now take place in 2022 with all previously purchased tickets being honoured. Tigers Jaw and Soul Glo will be joining them on all dates. Circa Survive released The Amulet in 2017. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jan 07, 2022
|Starland Ballroom
|Sayreville, NJ
|Jan 08, 2022
|Anthology
|Rochester, NY
|Jan 09, 2022
|House of Blues
|Cleveland, OH
|Jan 11, 2022
|Intersection
|Gran Rapids, MI
|Jan 12, 2022
|Deluxe
|Indianapolis, IN
|Jan 14, 2022
|The Pageant
|St. Louis, MO
|Jan 15, 2022
|Concord Music Hall
|Chicago, IL
|Jan 16, 2022
|The Lyric at Skyway
|Minneapolis, MN
|Jan 18, 2022
|Ogden
|Denver, CO
|Jan 19, 2022
|Depot
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Jan 21, 2022
|The Knitting Factory
|Boise, ID
|Jan 22, 2022
|Crystal Ballroom
|Portland, OR
|Jan 23, 2022
|The Showbox
|Seattle, WA
|Jan 25, 2022
|The Regency
|San Francisco, CA
|Jan 26, 2022
|The Catalyst
|Santa Cruz, CA
|Jan 28, 2022
|Observatory North Park
|San Diego, CA
|Jan 29, 2022
|Brooklyn Bowl
|Las Vegas, NV
|Jan 30, 2022
|Marquee
|Tempe, AZ
|Feb 01, 2022
|House of Blues
|Dallas, TX
|Feb 02, 2022
|Vibes Event Center
|San Antonio, TX
|Feb 03, 2022
|House of Blues
|Houston, TX
|Feb 05, 2022
|Vinyl Music Hall
|Pensacola, FL
|Feb 06, 2022
|Revolution
|Ft. Lauderdale, FL
|Feb 08, 2022
|Jannus
|St. Petersburg, FL
|Feb 09, 2022
|House of Blues
|Orlando, FL
|Feb 11, 2022
|Masquerade
|Atlanta, GA
|Feb 12, 2022
|The Fillmore
|Charlotte, NC
|Feb 13, 2022
|The National
|Richmond, VA
|Feb 15, 2022
|Cannery Ballroom
|Nashville, TN
|Feb 16, 2022
|Mercury Ballroom
|Louisville, KY
|Feb 18, 2022
|Bogarts
|Cincinnati, OH
|Feb 19, 2022
|The Majestic
|Detroit, MI
|Feb 20, 2022
|Opera House
|Toronto, ON
|Feb 22, 2022
|Fairmont Theatre
|Montreal, QC
|Feb 23, 2022
|Upstate Concert Hall
|Albany, NY
|Feb 25, 2022
|House of Blues
|Boston, MA
|Feb 26, 2022
|The Webster
|Hartford, CT
|Feb 27, 2022
|Brooklyn Steel
|Brooklyn, NY
|Mar 01, 2022
|Stage AE
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Mar 02, 2022
|Rams Head Live
|Baltimore, MD
|Mar 04, 2022
|Union Transfer
|Philadelphia, PA
|Mar 05, 2022
|Union Transfer
|Philadelphia, PA