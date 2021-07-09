Circa Survive/Tigers Jaw/Soul Glo (US and CAN)

Circa Survive have announced rescheduled tour dates for their Blue Sky Noise 10th anniversary tour. The tour will now take place in 2022 with all previously purchased tickets being honoured. Tigers Jaw and Soul Glo will be joining them on all dates. Circa Survive released The Amulet in 2017. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jan 07, 2022Starland BallroomSayreville, NJ
Jan 08, 2022AnthologyRochester, NY
Jan 09, 2022House of BluesCleveland, OH
Jan 11, 2022IntersectionGran Rapids, MI
Jan 12, 2022DeluxeIndianapolis, IN
Jan 14, 2022The PageantSt. Louis, MO
Jan 15, 2022Concord Music HallChicago, IL
Jan 16, 2022The Lyric at SkywayMinneapolis, MN
Jan 18, 2022OgdenDenver, CO
Jan 19, 2022DepotSalt Lake City, UT
Jan 21, 2022The Knitting FactoryBoise, ID
Jan 22, 2022Crystal BallroomPortland, OR
Jan 23, 2022The ShowboxSeattle, WA
Jan 25, 2022The RegencySan Francisco, CA
Jan 26, 2022The CatalystSanta Cruz, CA
Jan 28, 2022Observatory North ParkSan Diego, CA
Jan 29, 2022Brooklyn BowlLas Vegas, NV
Jan 30, 2022MarqueeTempe, AZ
Feb 01, 2022House of BluesDallas, TX
Feb 02, 2022Vibes Event CenterSan Antonio, TX
Feb 03, 2022House of BluesHouston, TX
Feb 05, 2022Vinyl Music HallPensacola, FL
Feb 06, 2022RevolutionFt. Lauderdale, FL
Feb 08, 2022JannusSt. Petersburg, FL
Feb 09, 2022House of BluesOrlando, FL
Feb 11, 2022MasqueradeAtlanta, GA
Feb 12, 2022The FillmoreCharlotte, NC
Feb 13, 2022The NationalRichmond, VA
Feb 15, 2022Cannery BallroomNashville, TN
Feb 16, 2022Mercury BallroomLouisville, KY
Feb 18, 2022BogartsCincinnati, OH
Feb 19, 2022The MajesticDetroit, MI
Feb 20, 2022Opera HouseToronto, ON
Feb 22, 2022Fairmont TheatreMontreal, QC
Feb 23, 2022Upstate Concert HallAlbany, NY
Feb 25, 2022House of BluesBoston, MA
Feb 26, 2022The WebsterHartford, CT
Feb 27, 2022Brooklyn SteelBrooklyn, NY
Mar 01, 2022Stage AEPittsburgh, PA
Mar 02, 2022Rams Head LiveBaltimore, MD
Mar 04, 2022Union TransferPhiladelphia, PA
Mar 05, 2022Union TransferPhiladelphia, PA