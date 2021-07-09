Bristol Booze Cruise festival has announced the first wave of bands for 2022. Tigers Jaw, Dogleg, MakeWar, Nervus, and Mikey Erg are among the bands that have been announced. The festival will take place June 18-19, 2022 in Bristol, UK. See the fist wave lineup in full below.
Booze Cruise First Wave Lineup
Tigers Jaw
Dogleg
Dollar Signs
The Sonder Bombs
Retirement Party
Such Gold
MakeWar
Dream Nails
Nervus
Fresh
Drones
Cherym
The Penske File
Mikey Erg
Ramona
Goalkeeper
Rest Easy
Andrew Paley
Bob Nanna
Dude Trips
Hells Ditch
Moonraker
Goodbye Blue Monday
Arguer
La Moxie