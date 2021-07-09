Bristol Booze Cruise 2022 announces first wave line-up

by Festivals & Events

Bristol Booze Cruise festival has announced the first wave of bands for 2022. Tigers Jaw, Dogleg, MakeWar, Nervus, and Mikey Erg are among the bands that have been announced. The festival will take place June 18-19, 2022 in Bristol, UK. See the fist wave lineup in full below.

Booze Cruise First Wave Lineup

Tigers Jaw

Dogleg

Dollar Signs

The Sonder Bombs

Retirement Party

Such Gold

MakeWar

Dream Nails

Nervus

Fresh

Drones

Cherym

The Penske File

Mikey Erg

Ramona

Goalkeeper

Rest Easy

Andrew Paley

Bob Nanna

Dude Trips

Hells Ditch

Moonraker

Goodbye Blue Monday

Arguer

La Moxie