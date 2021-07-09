Episode #549 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode John, Hallie, and Em talk about OFF!'s new lineup and Metallica cover, King Woman's new music video, the upcoming album from Catbite, Noun's upcoming EP, and Amyl and the Sniffer's new video and upcoming album. Billy Idol's live performance, the Fonz's promiscuity, time travel, and shows at Coney Island High are also discussed. Songs by The Muslims, Rancid, and Billy Idol are played. Listen to the podcast below!
