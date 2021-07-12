Check out the new track by Greg Antista and the Lonely Streets!

Today, we are excited to debut the new track by Greg Antista and the Lonely Streets!

"Feel Alright" is a rocker! Propelled by a banging piano ala Jerry Lee Lewis, the song borrows the soaring melody of Cheap Trick and kicks out a track that faces bad luck and depression with a surprisingly upbeat counter attack. Snatching victory from the jaws of defeat is the name of the game here.

Speaking to Punknews, Antista said: "Oddly enough, the first verse is inspired by the British gangster show Peaky Blinders. Anybody familiar with that show will get the lyrical reference to "Landmines at the starting line, razorblades flyin' all around." The remainder of the song also came to me because of a TV program, but this time it was footage of Little Richard in concert in the 1970s. My girlfriend and I were captivated because the footage was filmed 20 years after his heyday in the 1950s, but he was still so sharp and exuberant. The consummate showman. I was inspired to write something that was musically in the vein of Little Richard so I picked up my guitar and incorporated his signature rhythm of a 'straight eighth'. When Frank came in the studio he knew exactly where I was coming from, and he added piano to further complement the Little Richard vibe."

Under the Neon Heat is out Friday and you can pick it up right here. Meanwhile, check out "Feel Alright" below, right now!