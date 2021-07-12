Slapshot/Sheer Terror/Skullcrack (US)

Slapshot and Sheer Terror have announced American tour dates for their "35 Years of Hardcore" tour. Skullcrack will be joining them on all dates. Slapshot released Make American Hate Again in 2018. Sheer Terror released Unheard Unloved in 2016. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Oct 21Kung Fu NecktiePhiladelphia, PA
Oct 22The KingslandBrooklyn, NY
Oct 23Cafe 611Frederick, MD
Oct 24House of IndependentsAsbury Park, NJ
Oct 25Montage Music HallRochester, NY
Oct 26The SanctuaryDetroit, MI
Oct 27Legends Bar and VenueCincinnati, OH
Oct 28Cobra LoungeChicago, IL
Oct 29Red FlagSt. Louis, MO
Oct 30Now That's ClassCleveland, OH