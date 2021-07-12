Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Slapshot and Sheer Terror have announced American tour dates for their "35 Years of Hardcore" tour. Skullcrack will be joining them on all dates. Slapshot released Make American Hate Again in 2018. Sheer Terror released Unheard Unloved in 2016. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 21
|Kung Fu Necktie
|Philadelphia, PA
|Oct 22
|The Kingsland
|Brooklyn, NY
|Oct 23
|Cafe 611
|Frederick, MD
|Oct 24
|House of Independents
|Asbury Park, NJ
|Oct 25
|Montage Music Hall
|Rochester, NY
|Oct 26
|The Sanctuary
|Detroit, MI
|Oct 27
|Legends Bar and Venue
|Cincinnati, OH
|Oct 28
|Cobra Lounge
|Chicago, IL
|Oct 29
|Red Flag
|St. Louis, MO
|Oct 30
|Now That's Class
|Cleveland, OH