Posted by Tours 2 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Slapshot and Sheer Terror have announced American tour dates for their "35 Years of Hardcore" tour. Skullcrack will be joining them on all dates. Slapshot released Make American Hate Again in 2018. Sheer Terror released Unheard Unloved in 2016. Check out the dates below.