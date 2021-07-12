Quebec based Pouzza music festival has announced the lineup for "Pouzza 9 1/2". Belvedere, The Anti-Queens, Pkew Pkew Pkew, and The Penske File are among the bands playing. The festival will take place September 24-25, 2021 in downtown Montreal, Quebec. Pouzza 10 will take place May 20-22, 2022. See the full lineup below.