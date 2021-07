Ministry will release their new album on October 1. It's out via Nuclear Blast and it's called Moral hygiene. The record features appearances from Jello Biafra, Arabian Prince (N.W.A.), Billy Morrison (Billy Idol, Royal Machines), Cesar Soto (Man The Mute), John Bechdel (Killing Joke, Fear Factory), Roy Mayorga (Stonesour, Soulfly, Nausea), Paul D’Amour (Tool, Feersum Ennjin), and Flash. You can check out the lead single below.