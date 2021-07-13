Mighty Sounds Festival announces 2022 lineup

by Festivals & Events

Czech based festival Mighty Sounds have announced the lineup for their 2022 version of the festival. Dropkick Murphys, Social Distortion, Anti-Flag, Agnostic Front, and Dwarves are among the bands playing. The festival will take place July 8-10 in Tabor, Czech Republic. Check out the lineup below.

Mighty Sounds 2022 Lineup

Dropkick Murphys

Social Distortion

Royal Republic

The Rumjacks

Anti-Flag

The Baboon Show

Agnostic Front

Crystal Lake

Wolfbrigade

Being As An Ocean

Dub Pistols

Dwarves

Acidez

Che Sudaka

The Peacocks

The Toasters

Gleb

Yellow Umbrella

United Flavour

Medial Banana

Redzed

Landmvrks

Totalni Nasazeni

Mark Foggo's Skasters

Crim

John Wolfhooker

Fast Food Orchestra

The Fialky

The Offenders

Swain

Get The Shot

Tim Vantol and Band

Stage Bottles

OUr Hollow, Our Home

Mephiskapheles

Malignant Tumour

Belvedere

Legendary Shack Shakers

Nano

Prauge Conspiracy

The O'Reillys and The Paddyhats

Boom Boom Kid

Fobia Kid

Forgen

Sunset Trail

Polemic

The Drain

Possessed by Paul James

Mad Rabbits

Maniak

La Armada

The Gangnails

Open Season

Green Smatroll

Circus Brothers

Saints and Sinners

Pirates of The Pubs

Hopes

Volant

Discoballs

Sebe

V3ska

Fyasco

2v1