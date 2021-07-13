Czech based festival Mighty Sounds have announced the lineup for their 2022 version of the festival. Dropkick Murphys, Social Distortion, Anti-Flag, Agnostic Front, and Dwarves are among the bands playing. The festival will take place July 8-10 in Tabor, Czech Republic. Check out the lineup below.
Mighty Sounds 2022 Lineup
Dropkick Murphys
Social Distortion
Royal Republic
The Rumjacks
Anti-Flag
The Baboon Show
Agnostic Front
Crystal Lake
Wolfbrigade
Being As An Ocean
Dub Pistols
Dwarves
Acidez
Che Sudaka
The Peacocks
The Toasters
Gleb
Yellow Umbrella
United Flavour
Medial Banana
Redzed
Landmvrks
Totalni Nasazeni
Mark Foggo's Skasters
Crim
John Wolfhooker
Fast Food Orchestra
The Fialky
The Offenders
Swain
Get The Shot
Tim Vantol and Band
Stage Bottles
OUr Hollow, Our Home
Mephiskapheles
Malignant Tumour
Belvedere
Legendary Shack Shakers
Nano
Prauge Conspiracy
The O'Reillys and The Paddyhats
Boom Boom Kid
Fobia Kid
Forgen
Sunset Trail
Polemic
The Drain
Possessed by Paul James
Mad Rabbits
Maniak
La Armada
The Gangnails
Open Season
Green Smatroll
Circus Brothers
Saints and Sinners
Pirates of The Pubs
Hopes
Volant
Discoballs
Sebe
V3ska
Fyasco
2v1