Architects of Self-Destruction: A Leftover Crack podcast launches, first episode with Ara Slacker!

On August 10, Rare Bird Lit will release Architects of Self-Destruction: The Oral History of Leftover Crack. The book was co-written by Leftover Crack's Brad Logan and Punknews' John Gentile. You can pre-order it right here!

Today, the authors launched a 10 episode, limited run podcast. The program will feature Logan and Gentile interviewing people that contributed to the book. Interviews look at both the subjects' interaction with LoC, and their life outside of the LoC orbit.

The debut episode features an indepth interview with Ara Babajian of The Slackers, Leftover Crack, and Star Fucking Hipsters. Babajian, Logan, and Gentile talked about the chaos of LoC, playing in the Slackers, Jack Terricloth, and the singularity of Ari Up. Future episodes will be with Dick Lucas of Subhumans, Mikey Erg, and many more. You can check out the Ara episode below right now!