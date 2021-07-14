Check out the new track by Time and Pressure!

We are psyched to premiere “Theseus,” a track from Time and Pressure’s forthcoming LP Halfway Down. The song puts the band’s musical development on full display, offering powerful hardcore with introspective lyrical content and subtle melody. Time and Pressure cite bands like Bane, Ruiner, and Count Me Out as influences, yet they continue to hone their own musical style.

While the Saint Louis band has released music on New Morality Zine and Patient Zero Records, they are set to release their second LP for Safe Inside Records with Halfway Down. You can listen to “Theseus” below and preorder their record, out July 30 from Safe Inside Records right here.