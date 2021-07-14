Witch Fever announce EP, release “In the Resurrect” video

Witch Fever have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. The EP is called Reincarnate and will be out digitally on October 15 and physical copies will be available December 3. The band have also released a lyric video for their song "In the Resurrect". The band will be touring the UK supporting Bob Vylan this summer. Witch Fever released their song single Bezerk(h)er in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.