9 hours ago by John Gentile

Maryland Deathfest has announced its 2022 lineup. The fest is May 26 through 29, and the lineup includes over 50 bands including Carcass, Obituary, Triumph of Death (Tom G. Warrior playing Hellhammer), Triptykon, Coroner, Devil Master, Vio-lence, Hypocrisy, and many more. The event is at everla venues in Baltimore.