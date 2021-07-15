Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Propagandhi have announced Canadian tour dates for this October. Choke will be joining them on the majority of dates. Alien Boys and Woolworm will be joining them for their Vancouver show. Propagandhi released Victory Lap in 2017. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 02
|The Rickshaw Theatre
|Vancouver, BC (w/Alien Boys, Woolworm)
|Oct 04
|The Starlite Room
|Edmonton, AB (w/Choke)
|Oct 05
|The Palace Theatre
|Calgary, AB (w/Choke)
|Oct 07
|Amigos
|Saskatoon, SK (w/Choke)
|Oct 08
|The Exchange
|Regina, SK (w/Choke)
|Oct 09
|The Park Theatre
|Winnipeg, MB (w/Choke)