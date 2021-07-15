Propagandhi announce fall tour

Propagandhi have announced Canadian tour dates for this October. Choke will be joining them on the majority of dates. Alien Boys and Woolworm will be joining them for their Vancouver show. Propagandhi released Victory Lap in 2017. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Oct 02The Rickshaw TheatreVancouver, BC (w/Alien Boys, Woolworm)
Oct 04The Starlite RoomEdmonton, AB (w/Choke)
Oct 05The Palace TheatreCalgary, AB (w/Choke)
Oct 07AmigosSaskatoon, SK (w/Choke)
Oct 08The ExchangeRegina, SK (w/Choke)
Oct 09The Park TheatreWinnipeg, MB (w/Choke)