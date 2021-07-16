Mac Sabbath announce rescheduled Australian tour dates

Mac Sabbath
Mac Sabbath have announced rescheduled Australian tour dates for 2022. The band will be touring the US this summer and fall. Mac Sabbath will be releasing their Drive Thru Metal pop-up book this fall. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Nov 30, 2022AmplifierPerth, AU
Dec 01, 2022Lion Arts FactoryAdelaide, AU
Dec 02, 2022BrightsideBrisbane, AU
Dec 03, 2022CrowbarSydney, AU
Dec 04, 2022Northcote SocialMelbourne, AU