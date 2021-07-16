Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Mac Sabbath have announced rescheduled Australian tour dates for 2022. The band will be touring the US this summer and fall. Mac Sabbath will be releasing their Drive Thru Metal pop-up book this fall. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Nov 30, 2022
|Amplifier
|Perth, AU
|Dec 01, 2022
|Lion Arts Factory
|Adelaide, AU
|Dec 02, 2022
|Brightside
|Brisbane, AU
|Dec 03, 2022
|Crowbar
|Sydney, AU
|Dec 04, 2022
|Northcote Social
|Melbourne, AU