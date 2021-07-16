Watch the new video from Death to Slater!

Today we are stoked to bring you the premiere of the new video from Saved by the Bell inspired punks Death to Slater! The video is for their newest single "Close Encounters of the Nerd Kind". The band said about the song,

"Are we alone in the universe? It’s a question that has been asked for centuries - Delonge, Branson, Bezos have all searched for the answer. The truth was out there… in the halls of Bayside High. Screech Powers' alien status has been officially declassified."

The single is availble digitally and you can check it out here. Death to Slater released their single "Earthquake" in April of this year. Watch the video below.