Big D and the Kids Table announce album, release video

Big D and the Kids Table have announced that they are releasing a new album. The album is called Do Your Art and will be out October 22 via SideOneDummy. The band have also released a video for their first single "Too Much". The video was directed by Dan Dobi. Big D and the Kids Table released Stomp / Stroll in 2013. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Do Your Art Tracklist
Dead Bottle
Too Much
Toyed
Sociopath
How About a Pizza?
Metal in the Microwave
Med Her Lazy
New Day
You Buggin' (feat. Melt-Banana)
Teenagers from Outer Space
Lost In London
Beautiful Way (feat. The Doped Up Dollies)
Strong & Fair (feat. The Doped Up Dollies)
Tripping Over Shoelaces
Dispirit
Baby Ruth, Zagnut, Zero, Chicken Dinner, Bit-o-Honey, Snickers, Milky Way
Militant Humorist
Forever a Freak (feat. The Doped Up Dollies)
Race Car Song
Danny and Nannie