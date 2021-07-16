The Distillers release 'Live In Lockdown', share live video

The Distillers have released a live album. The album is called Live In Lockdown and is available digitally with physical copies expected to ship in November via Rise Records. The album features nine tracks that were recorded live during their 2020 livestream. They have also released a live video for "City Of Angels". The band will be touring Europe in 2022. The Distillers released their single Man Vs. Magnet / Blood In Gutters in 2018. Check out the video and tracklist below.