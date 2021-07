6 hours ago by John Gentile

Check it out! Here we are at Punknews Podcast Episode #550!!!

On this special episode, Em, Chris, Hallie, and John take a break from the news and engage in story battle! Each host tells one funny story, one sad story, and one story in a bid to win the vaunted title of best storyteller! Who will emerge victorious and who will be dealt crushing defeat? Check it out below to find out!