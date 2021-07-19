On August 10, Rare Bird Lit will release Architects of Self-Destruction: The Oral History of Leftover Crack. The book was co-written by Leftover Crack's Brad Logan and Punknews' John Gentile. You can pre-order it right here!

Recently, the authors launched a 10 episode, limited run podcast. The program features Logan and Gentile interviewing people that contributed to the book. Interviews look at both the subjects' interaction with LoC, and their life outside of the LoC orbit.

The second episode includes an extended chat with anarcho-punk icon Dick Lucas of Subhumans, Culture Shock, and Citizen Fish! The gang talks about the new Culture Shock LP, the return to "normality" post-covod, Citizen Fish's time with Leftover Crack, and more "metaphysical" discussion. You can check out the Dick Lucas episode below right now!