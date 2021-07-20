Thrice announce album, release “Scavengers”

by Em Moore
Thrice have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Horizons/East and will be out September 17 via Epitaph Records. The band have also released their new song "Scavengers". Thrice will be touring the US this fall with Touché Amoré and Self Defense Family. Thrice released Palms in 2018. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Horizons/East Tracklist
1. The Color of the Sky
2. Scavengers
3. Buried in the Sun
4. Northern Lights
5. Summer Set Fire to the Rain
6. Still Life
7. The Dreamer
8. Robot Soft Exorcism
9. Dandelion Wine
10. Unitive/East