“This is the oldest song on the album. I wrote the verses and chorus almost 10 years ago and just never did anything with it. While we were writing songs for the album, I came up with the intro riff and the bridge while just jamming alone at the practice space one night. It’s basically, a fictional story about a woman who’s just had enough and makes her own rules. She walks into a bar, takes her pick of who she wants, rides home on a motorcycle with a stranger, then steals his bike the next morning and drives away. That’s it.” – Jake Jones (Vocals/Guitars)