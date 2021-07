, Posted by 9 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by John Gentile

Lars Fredericksen of Rancid has announced that he's going to release a solo EP. It's expected out by the end of the year. Lars stated on instagram: "Shooting a video for a song off my solo Ep today and wanna give a big shoutout to the people over at @realhoxton for the button down and the jacket!! Great stuff and thanks again. Record should drop by the end of the year." You can see the post below.