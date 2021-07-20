Amygdala and Listless announce split LP

Amygdala and Listless have announced that they will be releasing a split LP together. The LP is called Split and will be out September 17 via Get Better Records, Quiet Year Records, and Lengua Enfurecida Discos. The new song from Amygdala, "A Kind of Death in Life" has also been released. Amygdala released their album Our Voices Will Soar Forever in 2019. Listless released their self-titled EP in 2018. Check out the new song and tracklist below.