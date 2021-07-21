Cheekface release “Next to Me (Yo Guy Version)”

by Em Moore
Cheekface have released a lyric video for their new song,"Next to Me (Yo Guy Version)". The video was created by Lenore Melo. The song is a stand-alone single and is available digitally. The band will also be touring this fall. Cheekface released their album Emphatically No. in January 2021. Check out the video and tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 22
|Vera Project
|Seattle, WA
|Sep 23
|Doug Fir
|Portland, OR
|Sep 25
|Treefort
|Boise, ID
|Oct 09
|PhilaMOCA
|Philadelphia, PA
|Oct 10
|Sonia
|Boston, MA
|Oct 11
|Elsewhere:Zone One
|Brooklyn, NY
|Oct 14
|The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Oct 15
|Big Room Bar
|Columbus, OH
|Oct 16
|Schubas (early show)
|Chicago, IL