Cheekface release “Next to Me (Yo Guy Version)”

Cheekface have released a lyric video for their new song,"Next to Me (Yo Guy Version)". The video was created by Lenore Melo. The song is a stand-alone single and is available digitally. The band will also be touring this fall. Cheekface released their album Emphatically No. in January 2021. Check out the video and tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sep 22Vera ProjectSeattle, WA
Sep 23Doug FirPortland, OR
Sep 25TreefortBoise, ID
Oct 09PhilaMOCAPhiladelphia, PA
Oct 10SoniaBoston, MA
Oct 11Elsewhere:Zone OneBrooklyn, NY
Oct 14The Funhouse at Mr. SmallsPittsburgh, PA
Oct 15Big Room BarColumbus, OH
Oct 16Schubas (early show)Chicago, IL