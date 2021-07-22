Today we are excited to be premiering the new video from UK based Vampire Slumber Party! The video is for their new song "Now, Repeat After Me". Yusuf Laher said about the song,

"It's a special song here at camp VSP. Sort of a mantra, really. That I tell myself over and over. Hoping one day that it'll finally stick. Hence the title. I don't want to define things too strictly, because it's open to interpretation. But the song's about someone extra special. Someone that makes you feel ten feet tall. That picks you up when you're down and broken and makes you want to be a better person. There's a sadness, too. Because deep down I can't help feeling like time's running out. That we need to make the most of every moment. So the chorus is like a daily affirmation, that today is finally going to be the day that I fix myself…"

The song is off Vampire Slumber Party's upcoming album Funeral Pop that will be out September 3 and the song can be saved here . Check out the video below.